NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is NetScout Systems's Net Debt?

As you can see below, NetScout Systems had US$200.0m of debt at June 2022, down from US$350.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$374.6m in cash, leading to a US$174.6m net cash position. NasdaqGS:NTCT Debt to Equity History August 21st 2022

A Look At NetScout Systems' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NetScout Systems had liabilities of US$415.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$494.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$374.6m and US$112.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$422.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded NetScout Systems shares are worth a total of US$2.38b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NetScout Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, NetScout Systems grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NetScout Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While NetScout Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, NetScout Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

Although NetScout Systems's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$174.6m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$249m, being 494% of its EBIT. So is NetScout Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if NetScout Systems insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

