NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $NTCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS ($NTCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $204,990,000, beating estimates of $200,150,520 by $4,839,480.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS insiders have traded $NTCT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN A BUA (See Remarks) sold 11,999 shares for an estimated $287,032

MICHAEL SZABADOS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $152,549

JOHN DOWNING (EVP, World-Wide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $140,400.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

