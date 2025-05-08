NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $NTCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS ($NTCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $204,990,000, beating estimates of $200,150,520 by $4,839,480.
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS insiders have traded $NTCT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEAN A BUA (See Remarks) sold 11,999 shares for an estimated $287,032
- MICHAEL SZABADOS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $152,549
- JOHN DOWNING (EVP, World-Wide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $140,400.
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,431,162 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,068,713
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 774,572 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,777,229
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 647,096 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,016,099
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 448,537 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,715,311
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 328,468 shares (+39.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,901,112
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 310,131 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,717,437
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 258,403 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,597,008
