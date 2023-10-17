NetScout Systems Down 22% After Seeing Loss For Full Year

(RTTNews) - NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) shares are sliding more than 22 percent on Tuesday morning trade. Monday, the company had updated its outlook to reflect a recent slowing in order conversion and expects loss for fiscal 2024.

The company sees loss in the range of $51-$66 million or $0.69-$89 per share. The adjusted loss is projected to be in the range of $147-$162 million. In the prior year, earnings were $59.6 million, and adjusted earnings were $159.6 million.

Currently, shares are at $22.17, down 19.64 percent from the previous close of $27.59 on a volume of 1,092,522.

