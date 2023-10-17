News & Insights

Markets
NTCT

NetScout Systems Down 22% After Seeing Loss For Full Year

October 17, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) shares are sliding more than 22 percent on Tuesday morning trade. Monday, the company had updated its outlook to reflect a recent slowing in order conversion and expects loss for fiscal 2024.

The company sees loss in the range of $51-$66 million or $0.69-$89 per share. The adjusted loss is projected to be in the range of $147-$162 million. In the prior year, earnings were $59.6 million, and adjusted earnings were $159.6 million.

Currently, shares are at $22.17, down 19.64 percent from the previous close of $27.59 on a volume of 1,092,522.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.