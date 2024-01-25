NetScout (NTCT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, NetScout Systems (NTCT) reported revenue of $218.07 million, down 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.08 million, representing a surprise of +9.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +92.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NetScout performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Service : $122.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $122.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Product : $95.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.9%.

: $95.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.9%. Service gross profit : $93.87 million versus $86.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $93.87 million versus $86.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Product gross profit: $80.58 million versus $68.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of NetScout have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.