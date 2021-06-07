AZN

NetScientific's unit signs deal to sell AstraZeneca's COVID-19 test

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL WISNIEWSKI

British life sciences company NetScientific Plc said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to globally sell a COVID-19 test.

Adds details of the deal, CEO quote

June 7 (Reuters) - British life sciences company NetScientific Plc NSCI.L said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L to globally sell a COVID-19 test.

NetScientific's wholly-owned unit ProAxsis Ltd will look after completing validation and global commercialisation of AstraZeneca's SARS-CoV-2 serology ELISA and, in return, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker will receive a royalty fee on future global net sales of the assay, the company said.

The ELISA, or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay that is developed by an internal research team at AstraZeneca, is a highly sensitive and specific blood test that collects samples from a finger prick. AstraZeneca said the test will be well-suited for antibody analyses in large populations.

"The assay could, if fully validated, potentially attract a substantial market," NetScientific Chief Executive Officer Ilian Iliev said in a statement.

NetScientific holds 95% stake in ProAxsis on a fully diluted basis.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters