News & Insights

Stocks

NetMedia Group Initiates Capital Increase

May 30, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Makheia Group SA (FR:ALNMG) has released an update.

NetMedia Group has announced a capital increase aimed at raising €1.16 million through the issue of new shares, with the possibility of expanding to €1.33 million. Shareholders have preferential rights with a subscription price set at €0.038 per new share and a subscription period from June 6 to June 21, 2024. Major shareholders, including BNP Paribas Développement and Entrepreneur Invest, have already committed to 79% of the transaction.

For further insights into FR:ALNMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.