NetMedia Group Initiates Capital Increase

Makheia Group SA (FR:ALNMG) has released an update.

NetMedia Group has announced a capital increase aimed at raising €1.16 million through the issue of new shares, with the possibility of expanding to €1.33 million. Shareholders have preferential rights with a subscription price set at €0.038 per new share and a subscription period from June 6 to June 21, 2024. Major shareholders, including BNP Paribas Développement and Entrepreneur Invest, have already committed to 79% of the transaction.

