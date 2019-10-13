Netmarble preferred bidder for S.Korean water purifier rental firm stake

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published

South Korean gaming firm Netmarble said on Monday that it has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a 25% stake in rental firm Woongjin Coway.

South Korea's Woongjin Group said in June that it would sell a 25.08% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 trillion won ($1.60 billion).

($1 = 1,184.9000 won)

