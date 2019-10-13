Netmarble preferred bidder for S.Korean water purifier rental firm stake

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korean gaming firm Netmarble 251270.KS said on Monday that it has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a 25% stake in rental firm Woongjin Coway 021240.KS.

South Korea's Woongjin Group said in June that it would sell a 25.08% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 trillion won ($1.60 billion).

($1 = 1,184.9000 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.