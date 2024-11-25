Netlist wins $118M in second patent infringement trial against Samsung

Netlist (NLST) announced that it won a $118M damages award against Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, and Samsung Semiconductor (SSNLF) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The award resulted from a jury trial which involved three Netlist patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 7,619,912, 11,093,417 and 10,268,608. The infringing products were all Samsung DDR4 RDIMMs and DDR4 LRDIMMs. Netlist filed the complaint against Samsung in August 2022. The federal jury’s unanimous verdict confirmed that all three Netlist patents had been infringed by Samsung, that none of the patents were invalid, that Samsung willfully infringed those patents, and that money damages were owed to Netlist for the infringement of all three patents.

