Netlist (NLST) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Netlist (OTCPK:NLST) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.49% from the latest reported closing price of $1.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netlist. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLST is 0.01%, an increase of 205.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.11% to 54K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northland Securities holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Opus Capital Group holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hilltop Partners holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLST by 27.71% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.