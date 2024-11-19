Netjoy Holdings Shifts Director Lin Qian’s Role

Netjoy Holdings Limited (HK:2131) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Netjoy Holdings Limited has announced the re-designation of Mr. Lin Qian from executive director to non-executive director, effective November 19, 2024. Mr. Lin, who has extensive experience in corporate and capital operations, will now focus more on his personal development. The board expresses its gratitude for his contributions and welcomes him in his new role.

For further insights into HK:2131 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.