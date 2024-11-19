News & Insights

Netjoy Holdings Shifts Director Lin Qian’s Role

November 19, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Netjoy Holdings Limited (HK:2131) has released an update.

Netjoy Holdings Limited has announced the re-designation of Mr. Lin Qian from executive director to non-executive director, effective November 19, 2024. Mr. Lin, who has extensive experience in corporate and capital operations, will now focus more on his personal development. The board expresses its gratitude for his contributions and welcomes him in his new role.

