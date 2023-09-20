NetJets To Buy Up To 1,500 Additional Cessna Citation Business Jets Over 15 Years

(RTTNews) - Textron Aviation and NetJets announced a fleet agreement for the option for NetJets to purchase up to 1,500 additional Cessna Citation business jets over the next 15 years. The agreement extends NetJets' existing fleet agreement, and includes options for an increasing number of aircraft each year. Deliveries of the Citation Ascend are expected to begin in 2025.

Cessna Citation business jets are designed, produced and delivered by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (TXT) company. NetJets is a Berkshire Hathaway company.

