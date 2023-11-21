Nethys to convert stake in telecoms company VOO into Orange Belgium shares

Adds details and background in paragraphs 2 and 3
BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Telecoms and energy company Nethys will convert its stake in Belgium telecoms firm VOO into shares in Orange Belgium OBEL.BR, resulting in Nethys holding an 11% stake in Orange Belgium, said Orange Belgium on Tuesday.
The planned transaction forms part of an earlier process that resulted in Orange Belgium, which is a unit of France's biggest telecoms company Orange ORAN.PA, complete the acquisition of a majority stake in VOO.
Orange's acquisition of the majority stake in VOO, which had valued VOO at 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion), gave the company control over the cable network in Belgium's French speaking Wallonia region and part of the Brussels area.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
