News & Insights

Netherlands to sell new green bond in October

September 08, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will sell a new, 20-year green bond in October, the Dutch State Treasury Agency said on Friday, adding to growth of the green bond market in Europe.

The bond, which will raise four to five billion euros, will be sold in an auction on Oct 17, the agency said.

Proceeds from the new green bond will also be used for water investments, which the agency has added to its green bond framework, it added, mapping changes the European Union made to its green investments rule book in June.

Green bonds fund environmentally-beneficial expenditures and have grown in popularity and many governments have launched programmes to sell them in recent years. The Netherlands sold its first green bond in 2019.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.