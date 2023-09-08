Netherlands to sell new green bond in October

AMSTERDAM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will sell a new, 20-year green bond in October, the Dutch State Treasury Agency said on Friday, adding to growth of the green bond market in Europe.

The bond, which will raise four to five billion euros, will be sold in an auction on Oct 17, the agency said.

Proceeds from the new green bond will also be used for water investments, which the agency has added to its green bond framework, it added, mapping changes the European Union made to its green investments rule book in June.

Green bonds fund environmentally-beneficial expenditures and have grown in popularity and many governments have launched programmes to sell them in recent years. The Netherlands sold its first green bond in 2019.

