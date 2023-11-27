Netherlands to allow takeover of chip startup Nowi by Chinese-owned Nexperia

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

AMSTERDAM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday said that, after an assessment, it won't block Chinese-owned Nexperia's acquisition of Delft-basedstart-up Nowi.

"There are no legal objections to the acquisition of Nowi by Nexperia," Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens said in a letter to parliament.

Nexperia, owned by China's Wingtech 600745.SS, bought Nowi, which has around 40 employees, for an undisclosed sum in 2022. But the Dutch government decided to vet the deal retroactively in May 2023 after it established a to review foreign takeovers of potentially sensitive technologies.

Nowi makes power management chips that can use ambient sources of electricity such as light or vibrations as a power source - potentially useful as a way to remove the need for batteries in simple electronic devices.

