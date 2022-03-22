Netherlands sells more debt to soothe overnight lending market

By Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - The Dutch treasury sold an extra tranche of short-dated T-bills at its debt auction on Monday to ease exceptional demand in its overnight lending markets, a spokesperson told Reuters.

This is its second such move this month and comes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine boosted demand for top-rated German and Dutch securities, causing a shortage in repo markets.

A memo seen by Reuters showed that the debt office raised 410 million euros from a bill due 30 August 2022. The issue was not part of the Netherlands' original issuance plan for this quarter.

The debt office had already topped up this T-bill on March 7, raising 230 million euros from it.

The same day it also reopened a bill maturing in April, and raised 450 million euros. Both issues were in addition to its regular issuance programme, and aimed at easing tensions in the repo market, which became illiquid, finance ministry spokesperson Sophie Petiet said.

Investors borrow government bonds in the repo market -- a key mechanism in the plumbing of the financial system -- from other investors, who offer them as collateral in exchange for cash, usually in overnight trades.

Exceptional demand for specific bonds makes it difficult to find them to deliver back at the end of a repo trade and such bonds in euro area repo markets have become very expensive to borrow in recent weeks.

Since the previous intervention, "although the overall liquidity conditions have improved, we also observed that some lines were still trading at a premium," Petiet said.

"The DTC 30 August 2022 was one of those lines and therefore we decided to include it on top of our regular auction programme."

The Dutch efforts follow Germany's, which became more active in the country's repo market in February and increased the size of a bond that was in high demand .

The German debt office said it suspected some of the securities were held by institutions sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While Germany's efforts eased extreme distortions in repo rates for individual bonds, prices are still at very expensive levels for many issues, Commerzbank said.

The Dutch finance ministry also reckons the sanctions could be one reason behind the repo squeeze in its debt but said it did not have specific knowledge or underlying data to support a direct connection between sanctions and the repo squeeze.

"We will closely monitor the secondary and repo markets to see if we need to make more adjustments going forward," Petiet added.

