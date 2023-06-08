News & Insights

Oil

Netherlands' Schiphol acquires 40% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

June 08, 2023 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, June 8 (Reuters) - Royal Schiphol Group LUCHT.UL, owner of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, has acquired a 40% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA) for 4.2 million euros ($4.53 million), it said on Thursday.

The Dutch southern province of Limburg, where MAA is located, is keeping a 60% stake.

Both parties are committed to further developing MAA into a sustainable and environmently-conscious airport for both passengers and cargo, a joint statement said.

MAA is the second-largest cargo airport in the Netherlands and is also used for ambulance flights and private aircraft.

Last year, it transported 226,032 passengers and 108,218 tons of freight.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by David Evans)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.