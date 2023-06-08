Netherlands' Schiphol acquires 40% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport

AMSTERDAM, June 8 (Reuters) - Royal Schiphol Group LUCHT.UL, owner of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, has acquired a 40% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA) for 4.2 million euros ($4.53 million), it said on Thursday.

The Dutch southern province of Limburg, where MAA is located, is keeping a 60% stake.

Both parties are committed to further developing MAA into a sustainable and environmently-conscious airport for both passengers and cargo, a joint statement said.

MAA is the second-largest cargo airport in the Netherlands and is also used for ambulance flights and private aircraft.

Last year, it transported 226,032 passengers and 108,218 tons of freight.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by David Evans)

