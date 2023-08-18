News & Insights

Netherlands retains spot in Triple A club as Fitch affirms top credit rating

August 18, 2023

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday affirmed the Netherlands' foreign-currency rating at "AAA", with a stable outlook.

The Netherlands is one of the few countries in the world to retain the highest credit rating.

"The rating is supported by a high value-added, flexible and open economy, a structurally strong external position and effective institutions, as reflected in the World Bank's governance indicators," the ratings agency said in a statement.

However, a prolonged period of high inflation has eroded household incomes and dampened consumer confidence, while external demand has also weakened, primarily in key eurozone markets, Fitch said.

