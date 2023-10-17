Netherlands raises almost 5 bln euros from new 20-year green bond

Updates with more detail, official comment

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Netherlands raised almost 5 billion euros from a new green bond on Tuesday, its Treasury said, emphasizing its efforts to mitigate flood risks.

Flooding is a significant risk in the Netherlands, which was hit badly in European floods in 2021, when thousands fled their homes.

The 20-year bond priced with an issuance yield of 3.345%, the Dutch State Treasury said, adding that more than 18 billion euros of bids were received on the order book for the new bond.

Nearly half of Dutch green bond proceeds already funded spending on climate change and water management in 2022. But the Dutch Treasury is now categorising them separately as "blue" investments and has demonstrated they are in line with new categories the European Union proposed to add to its green investments rulebook in June.

The country's complex system of ancient dykes and modern cement barriers has reduced flooding risk considerably, but potential consequences are still huge, with almost 70% of its 17 million population living in flood-prone areas, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency warns.

Saskia van Dun, an agent of the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DTSA), told Reuters about 25% of expenditures were expected to be allocated to water investments from the new bond.

"The inclusion of water investments, or rather having these checked against the EU Taxonomy June 2023 additions, was found to be a natural evolution for a country such as the Netherlands," she said.

Green bonds fund expenditures beneficial to the environment. They have grown in popularity in recent years and governments across Europe have launched sizable programmes to sell them.

The Netherlands sold its first green bond in 2019.

The DTSA's van Dun said Tuesday's green bond sale saw strong demand from real money investors such as pension funds and insurers and other investors such as hedge funds.

Investors from the Netherlands represented almost 30% of the order book, followed by Britain at 23% and Germany at 10%.

Asked about how recent bond market volatility had impacted trading in Dutch bonds and debt sales, van Dun said the volatility was effecting investor appetite for bonds generally.

"While uncertain times results in spread widening, this repricing generally is something which also makes participating attractive for investors," she said. "This is something we cannot control, but as a triple A issuer, which emphasises transparency and consistency, we tend to attract sufficient demand."

Dutch and German 10-year bond yields are up roughly 30 basis points each this year NL10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Angus MacSwan)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.