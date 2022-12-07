Netherlands plans curbs on China chip exports in deal with U.S.-Bloomberg News

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement regarding the curbs on chip-making equipment could come as soon as next month, the report said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

