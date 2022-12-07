US Markets

Netherlands plans curbs on China chip exports in deal with U.S.-Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 07, 2022 — 06:52 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement regarding the curbs on chip-making equipment could come as soon as next month, the report said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.