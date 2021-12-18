Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas

By Bart H. Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

Measures including the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will go into effect on Sunday and remain in place until Jan. 14. All schools will be closed until Jan. 9.

"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a televised news conference.

Other measures include a recommendation that households receive no more than two visitors and that gatherings outside are also limited to a maximum of two people.

A failure to act now would likely lead to "an unmanageable situation in hospitals", which have already scaled back regular care to make space for COVID-19 patients, Rutte said.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Mark Potter, Catherine Evans and Frances Kerry)

