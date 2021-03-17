NETGEAR (NTGR) Wi-Fi 6-Backed Nighthawk Device Boosts Home Network

In a bid to enhance the network connectivity in the home premises, NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR recently launched Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83). Markedly, the latest entrant to the family of Nighthawk Mesh has been specifically designed to cover the entire home with maximum coverage and capacity.



As an industry forerunner for more than 20 years, the latest move underscores NETGEAR’s commitment to continue delivering state-of-the art networking technologies, ranging from smart networking products to Wi-Fi routers and cable modems, to various households, service providers and businesses across the globe for seamless connectivity.



Notably, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk portfolio of mobile wireless and routers is considered ideal for both homes and businesses. Armed with latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the innovative platform leverages high-performance active antennas and eliminates dead zones with super-fast and reliable WiFi extenders and routers. Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83) aptly serves the purpose with utmost resilience.



Wireless networking continues to be the backbone of today’s communications technology, driven by device proliferation. Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83) has the ability to manage multiple devices on the network with super-fast wireless speeds of up to 3.6Gbps. This functionality enables new-age customers to enjoy lag-free gaming and ultra-HD 4K streaming with uninterrupted video conferencing for remote work and distance learning. Also, it is equipped with two gigabit Ethernet ports on each satellite and four gigabit Ethernet ports on router.



Apart from facilitating seamless communications on the back of its best-in-class tri-band Wi-Fi feature, the device can also function on NETGEAR Armor. Notably, the platform is widely known for providing enhanced protection for home networks, phones and laptops against malicious cyberthreats. Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83) customers can avail the benefits of NETGEAR Armor for a trial period of 30 days. Currently, the device is commercially available in the United States with a price tag of $499.99.



Holding nearly 49% market share in U.S. retail Wi-Fi products, the San Jose, CA-based networking giant intends to remain proactive with its broad line-up of Orbi, cable modems and gateways coupled with its SMB switching portfolio, particularly the PoE and ProAV switches. It continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and generate recurring revenues to sustain its leading market position and drive growth.



NETGEAR’s top line is growing due to the rapid surge in Internet-connected devices, thereby boosting the need for robust networking solutions. An increased market demand for Smart Home and connected products such as Smart TVs, game consoles and HD streaming players continues to spur innovation in the networking space. Notably, it generates a significant portion of its revenues from the Connected Home segment that offers high-performance and easy-to-use LTE and Wi-Fi Internet networking solutions for consumers.



Shares of NETGEAR have soared 183.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 35.4% in the past year. The company’s earnings topped estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 59.5%.





NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR and NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT. While Aviat Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Extreme Networks and NetScout Systems carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Extreme Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 55.4%, on average.



NetScout Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.