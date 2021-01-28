NETGEAR (NTGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 3, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 71.2%. Notably, it pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 60%, on average.



The San Jose, CA-based networking company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year in the fourth quarter. The performance might largely have been driven by robust demand for Internet-connected home products along with high bandwidth consumption on growing work-from-home trend.

Factors at Play

During the quarter under review, NETGEAR introduced the WAX204 Wi-Fi 6 Access Point, adding to its portfolio of Wi-Fi 6-enabled business products. The company also unveiled four new Plus switches with PoE+ and Gigabit Ethernet. NETGEAR’s Plus switches provide the fundamental network management features that small businesses need.



NETGEAR introduced the industry’s first Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with a built-in multigigabit modem. This system has been designed to provide the best cable Internet and Wi-Fi in a single package. These notable developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s top line.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $348 million, indicating growth of 37.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Adjusted earnings per share are pegged at 84 cents, which suggests an increase of 147.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NETGEAR this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: NETGEAR’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 84 cents.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NETGEAR, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: NETGEAR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Littelfuse, Inc. LFUS is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.02% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Suncor Energy Inc. SU is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 3. The company has an Earnings ESP of +40.43% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI has an Earnings ESP of +27.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 3.

