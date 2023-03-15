NETGEAR (NTGR) to Launch the Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 Router RS700

NETGEAR NTGR has released a new addition to its Nighthawk line, the Nighthawk RS700 Router, the first Wi-Fi 7 router in the market. The new router is priced at $699.99 and will be available in the United States on the company’s website from the second quarter of 2023.

The router is aimed at addressing the Wi-Fi requirements of modern “hyper-connected” homes, owing to a rise in bandwidth-dependent applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, HD Zoom calls and real-time gaming and AR/VR applications. Per a report from Markets and Markets, the global Wi-Fi market is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The Nighthawk RS700 router is powered by Broadcom's BCM6726/3 Wi-Fi 7 system on a chip and achieves speeds of up to 19Gbps, which is more than double the speed of previous generations, noted the company.

The router also features a 10Gb Internet port to support high-speed Internet, as well as 10GB and four 1GB LAN ports for flexible wired connections. The router also comes with one year of NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender, which provides an automatic shield of security for all connected devices, highlighted by the company.

The Nighthawk RS700 Router features a slender chassis with high-performance antennas that provide 360 degrees of coverage optimized to support up to 200 concurrent client devices, added the company.

The RS700 routers can be networked together using the Nighthawk Mesh to provide “wall-to-wall” Wi-Fi speed in large houses. The router also enables four separate networks to maximize performance, including a main and a guest network, a priority network for low-latency applications such as streaming and gaming, and an IoT network for smart home devices.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to expand its product line. In December, the company announced the launch of WAX220 Wi-Fi 6 AX4200 Dual-band Access Point (WAX220) to tap the growing demand for cheap and fast network connectivity.

Prior to that, the company announced the launch of WAX628 and WAX638E Wi-Fi 6 and 6E access points and services to tap the residential installer market. The WAX628 and WAX638E offer speeds up to 5.4 Gbps and 7.8 Gbps, respectively.

The recent product launch of the Nighthawk RS700 Router complements the previous launches of WAX220 WiFi 6 AX4200 and WAX628 and WAX638E Wi-Fi 6 and 6E access points to provide users with high-speed Internet connectivity.

