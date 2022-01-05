NETGEAR (NTGR) Spurs Home Networking Via New Nighthawk Router

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR recently announced the addition of an avant-garde router to its augmented home networking portfolio. Dubbed Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E router, the device has been specifically designed to upgrade home broadband services with multi-gigabit speeds while providing adequate support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E devices.



The latest entrant to the family of Nighthawk routers will cover the entire home with maximum coverage and capacity. As an industry forerunner for more than 20 years, the latest move underscores NETGEAR’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art networking technologies to various households, service providers and businesses across the globe for seamless connectivity.



NETGEAR’s Nighthawk portfolio of mobile wireless and routers is ideal for both homes and businesses. Armed with the Wi-Fi 6 technology, the innovative platform leverages high-performance active antennas and eliminates dead zones with super-fast and reliable WiFi extenders and routers. At a time when the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of superfast Internet connectivity for remote working and distance learning, NETGEAR’s RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E router comes as a savior.



This CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree provides speeds up to 7.8 Gigabits per second without any congestion on the 6 gigahertz (Ghz) band. With eight Wi-Fi streams (two streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 2.4GHz), the router covers homes of up to 2,500 square feet with the best Wi-Fi signal strength, tri-band speed, and performance. Its future-proof Wi-Fi 6E technology enables it to augment bandwidth and capacity by up to 200% compared with Wi-Fi 5.



It comes with robust NETGEAR offerings like NETGEAR Armor and NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls that enable customers to protect their home network devices from hackers and viruses and manage content across kids’ devices with greater flexibility. It boasts one 2.5G and five Gigabit Ethernet ports for maximum connectivity, in turn facilitating smoother 4k/8K video streaming and AR/VR gaming. The Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E router is priced at $399.99 MSRP and will be available on NETGEAR.com and from other resellers within first-quarter 2022.



Holding nearly 46% market share in U.S. retail Wi-Fi products, the San Jose, CA-based networking giant intends to remain proactive with its broad line-up of Orbi, cable modems, and gateways coupled with SMB switching portfolio, particularly PoE and ProAV switches. It continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories, and generate recurring revenues to sustain its leading market position and drive growth.



NETGEAR’s top line is growing due to the rapid surge in Internet-connected devices, thereby boosting the need for robust networking solutions. Increased market demand for Smart Home and connected products such as Smart TVs, game consoles, and HD streaming players continues to spur innovation in the networking space. It generates a significant portion of its revenues from the Connected Home segment that offers high-performance and easy-to-use LTE and Wi-Fi Internet networking solutions for consumers.



