NETGEAR (NTGR) Reinforces Switching Portfolio With New Devices

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR recently unveiled two 16-Port PoE+ (Power-over-Ethernet Plus) switches — GS316EP and GS316EPP — that powers PoE+ devices such as Voice over Internet Protocol phones and IP cameras. These are equipped with crucial networking features that are ideal for supporting both small and medium organizations with bigger PoE budgets.



Here, PoE budget refers to the total volume of power output that is available to the PoE ports of the switch. With majority of the home and business networks migrating toward remote connectivity for activities such as distance learning and work-from-home amid the pandemic, the launch of these products will not only facilitate best-in-class connectivity but also strengthen NETGEAR’s switching portfolio with attractive price-point.



NETGEAR remains committed to continue delivering state-of-the art networking technologies, ranging from smart networking products to Wi-Fi routers, to various households, service providers and businesses for seamless connectivity. Markedly, NETGEAR’s switches are cost-efficient, reliable and involves a hassle-free deployment process, which make these ideal for small sized offices.



Impressively, NETGEAR’s GS316EP and GS316EPP Plus switches are equipped with intuitive user-interface and Virtual Local Area Networks that ensure secured segregation of different network traffic loads for seamless operations. The compact devices are armed with 16 ports that delivers up to 1000 Mbps of uninterrupted bandwidth and manages PoE prioritization for better control.



The fanless design makes it apt to function under noise-sensitive environments. Further, GS316EP and GS316EPP have 15 PoE+ ports that provide 180W and 231W of power, respectively. Currently, the devices are commercially available in North America with price tags of $239.99 (GS316EP) and $279.99 (GS316EPP).



NETGEAR is quite proactive with its broad line-up of avant-garde switching solutions. These solutions cater to a wide range of customers related to education, hospitality and retail sectors. Markedly, its top line is benefiting from rapid surge in Internet-connected devices and boosting the need for robust networking solutions. Higher market demand for Smart Home and connected products such as Smart TVs, HD streaming players and security cameras, among others, continues to drive innovation in the networking space.



In addition, the company is gaining from the healthy market traction of Orbi, cable modems and gateways coupled with its SMB switching portfolio, particularly the PoE and ProAV switches. It continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring revenues to maintain its market position and drive future growth. The latest addition to the PoE switches portfolio is likely to strengthen its market position and further augment revenues in the near term.



Shares of NETGEAR have soared 89.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 35.7% in the past year.





The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Ericsson ERIC. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ericsson carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Ericsson has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.9%.

