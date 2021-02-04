NETGEAR (NTGR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income was $30.9 million or 99 cents per share against net loss of $0.4 million or loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from operating income.



Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $40 million or 99 cents per share compared with $10.4 million or 34 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13 cents, delivering a surprise of 15.1%.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

In 2020, net income was $58.3 million or $1.90 per share compared with $25.8 million or 81 cents per share in 2019.

Revenues

NETGEAR generated revenues of $367.1 million, up 45.1% year over year. The performance was primarily driven by strong demand for its Wi-Fi 6 offerings, which drove exceptional growth in the connected home products (CHP) business. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $348 million.



Region wise, revenues from the Americas were $259.6 million (71% of total revenues), up 53.3% year over year. EMEA revenues were $67.5 million (18%), up 33.6%. APAC revenues grew 19.9% to $40 million (11%). Significant growth in the regions can be attributed to higher demand of CHP products in retail and service provider channels, fueled by the work-from-home trend.



In 2020, revenues increased 25.7% year over year to $1,255.2 million.

Quarterly Segment Results

Connected Home, which includes Nighthawk, Orbi, Nighthawk Pro Gaming and Meural brands, generated revenues of $296.1 million, up 61.7% year over year. This resulted from strong product demand in both the retail and service provider channels.



Revenues from SMB improved 2.7% year over year to $70.9 million. High performance ProAV and work-from-home solutions, with leading-edge Wi-Fi access points plus plug-and-play switches performed well.

Other Details

Operating income was $33.8 million against an operating loss of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 30.6% from 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11% compared with 4.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the fourth quarter, NETGEAR generated $46.1 million in cash from operations.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $346.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with $25.5 million of non-current operating lease liabilities. This compares with the respective tallies of $190.2 million and $25.4 million a year ago.

Q1 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, NETGEAR anticipates revenues in the range of $300 million to $315 million. GAAP operating margin is estimated between 4.5% and 5.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 8% and 9%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

NETGEAR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Airgain AIRG, Knowles KN and U.S. Cellular USM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Airgain delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Knowles delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Knowles Corporation (KN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airgain, Inc. (AIRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.