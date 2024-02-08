NETGEAR (NTGR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

NETGEAR, Inc NTGR reported fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 9 cents against the non-GAAP loss per share of 3 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 4 cents per share.

NETGEAR generated net revenues of $188.7 million, down 24.3% year over year. The downtick resulted from softness across CHP and SMB business owing to channel inventory compression. Also, high interest rates and stagnant or negative GTV growth in major markets such as Greater China, Germany and Japan were headwinds. However, the top line beat the consensus estimate by 2%.

Region-wise, net revenues from the Americas were $124.8 million (66% of total revenues), down 11.5% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa generated revenues (20%) of $37.9 million, up 6.2% year over year. Revenues from the Asia Pacific region (14%) increased 22.9% to $25.9 million.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

NETGEAR ended the quarter with 877,000 paid service subscribers.

Segmental Performance

Connected Home (including Orbi, Nighthawk, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, Armor, and Meural Brands) delivered revenues of $118.3 million, down 20.1% year over year. The downtick was due to the underperformance of the overall U.S. retail market overall. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $126.9 million. Continued momentum in premium CHP products, like Orbi 8 and 9, tri and quad-band WiFi mesh products and 5G Nighthawk Mobile Hotspots, acted as a tailwind.

NETGEAR holds about 35% share in the U.S. retail Wi-Fi market, including mesh, routers, gateways and extenders.

Despite a strong demand for ProAV-managed switched products, revenues from SMB declined 29.8% year over year to $70.2 million. The downtick was caused by continued channel inventory reductions by channel partners. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $57.7 million.

Other Details

Adjusted gross margin increased to 35% from 24.9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.68 million against an operating loss of $3.91 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the year ended Dec 31, 2023, NETGEAR generated $56.8 million in cash from operations. It also had $176.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $264.3 million of total current liabilities compared with $228.1 million and $259.8 million, respectively, in the quarter that ended on Oct 1, 2023.

NTGR did not repurchase any shares in the quarter under review.

Q1 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, NETGEAR anticipates net revenues in the range of $155-$170 million. The company expects the retail portion of CHP business to experience a seasonal decline coming off the holiday period.

GAAP operating margin is estimated to be between (11.4)% and (8.4)%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the band of (8.5)-(5.5)%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Itron ITRI, Woodward WWD and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Woodward and Itron sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Itron’s 2023 EPS has remained unchanged in the past 60 days to $2.88. ITRI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23%.

Itron’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 289.3%. Shares of ITRI have gained 33.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.20. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 27.2%. Shares of WWD have gained 31% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 0.1% in the past 60 days to $8.09. WTS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have soared 23.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.