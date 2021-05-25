NETGEAR (NTGR) Launches Smart Parental Controls Service

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR has announced the availability of its Smart Parental Controls service on select Nighthawk Wi-Fi routers and Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi systems.



The solution offers several ways to manage children’s online activity and promotes good online habits for families. The technology creates an efficient management system to supervise children across all their devices in a household.



Smart Parental Controls allows parents to manage and monitor the content their young children see online. It provides the tools to create schedules to automatically shut down online access and set up time limits for specific applications.



The service is expected to be available in a phased manner across Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Mesh systems and Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 products later this year.



NETGEAR continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues for future growth. It introduces products and services that hinge on affordability, reliability and ease of use.



The company’s revenues have benefited from the rapid increase in Internet-connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and the advent of Smart Home and Internet of Things devices, which have boosted the need for robust networking solutions.



NETGEAR is confident of maintaining its leadership in new product introduction, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. It is likely to bolster positive cash flow and boost its paid subscriber base to drive the momentum in 2021. Solid demand in the work-from-home networking market is a tailwind.



NETGEAR’s shares have gained 49.3% in the past year compared with 19.3% growth of the industry.







