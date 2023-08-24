NETGEAR (NTGR) Launches PR60X to Enhance Small Business Network

NETGEAR NTGR introduced its latest offering, the NETGEAR 10G/Multi-Gigabit Dual WAN Pro Router (PR60X), as part of its cloud-based management platform, Insight. This new addition strengthens NETGEAR's portfolio, which includes Smart Switches, Pro WiFi Access Points and Insight.

The PR60X will help the company cater to the networking needs of small and mid-sized businesses by leveraging its bidirectional WAN-LAN throughput of up to 18Gbps and dual WAN failover interfaces. The router ensures uninterrupted connectivity for critical applications through its dual WAN failover design.

The PR60X features a WAN-LAN throughput of up to 18 Gbps achieved by an advanced ARM A73 Quad Core 2.2GHz CPU and a dedicated hardware network engine. It also includes high-performance hardware, including 1x2.5G WAN and 1x10G configurable WAN/LAN ports, along with 3x2.5G LAN and 1x10G SFP+ LAN ports.

The router serves as a protective barrier against potentially harmful incoming traffic. It features a built-in firewall that prevents unauthorized access and monitors communications between the network and the external world. It supports up to 8 VLANs to segment the network, which enhances security and resource efficiency. Also, it features 8 DHCP servers that enable separate Layer3 independent networks for each VLAN.

NETGEAR backs the PR60X with a 3-year warranty and 90 days of complimentary phone and chat support. The PR60X is available in the United States on the company’s website for $699.99.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to expand its product line. In May, the company released a new addition to its Nighthawk line, the Nighthawk RS700 Router, the first Wi-Fi 7 router in the market. The router was aimed at addressing the Wi-Fi requirements of modern “hyper-connected” homes, owing to a rise in bandwidth-dependent applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, HD Zoom calls and real-time gaming and AR/VR applications.

Prior to that, the company announced the launch of WAX220 Wi-Fi 6 AX4200 Dual-band Access Point (WAX220) to tap the growing demand for cheap and fast network connectivity.

NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 48% against the sub-industry’s growth of 17.3% in the past year.



