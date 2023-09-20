NETGEAR (NTGR) Launches Orbi 970 Series to Enhance WiFi 7

NETGEAR NTGR introduced a new and enhanced Orbi 970 lineup to address the escalating demand for faster Wi-Fi, lower latency, and greater capacity due to the rise of multi-gig Internet speeds and the proliferation of connected devices and bandwidth-intensive applications.

The Orbi 970 Series optimizes the Wi-Fi 7 using its Quad-Band technology and Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul to ensure consistent high-speed Wi-Fi across all devices. The Smart Connect feature intelligently selects the fastest Wi-Fi band for each connected device.

The Orbi 970 Series includes a one-year subscription to NETGEAR Armor, which is powered by Bitdefender, offering comprehensive security for connected devices. Additionally, it provides NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls to manage kids' online time and promote healthy online habits for the family. The Orbi app facilitates convenient setup and network management from anywhere.

The company further added that the Orbi 970 Series mesh system covers up to 10,000 square feet and supports up to 200 devices. Additional satellites can be added to further expand coverage. The system offers various technical specifications to enhance speeds, optimize bandwidth usage, and accommodate multiple wired devices.

The Orbi 970 caters to the rising Wi-Fi and bandwidth demands. Per a report from Markets and Markets, the global Wi-Fi market is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2027. The NETGEAR Orbi 970 Series is available in different packages to suit varying needs and can be purchased through the company’s website and major retailers.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to expand its product line. In September, the company announced the launch of Nighthawk Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System (MK93S), which is designed to provide improved mesh WiFi coverage and performance.

Prior to that, the company introduced its latest offering, the NETGEAR 10G/Multi-Gigabit Dual WAN Pro Router (PR60X), as part of its cloud-based management platform, Insight. This new addition strengthens NETGEAR's portfolio, which includes Smart Switches, Pro WiFi Access Points and Insight.

NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 42.7% against the sub-industry's growth of 33.1% in the past year.



