NETGEAR (NTGR) Launches MK93S to Enhance Mesh WiFi coverage

NETGEAR NTGR announced the launch of Nighthawk Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System (MK93S), which is designed to provide improved mesh WiFi coverage and performance.

The system includes a router and two satellites and offers a significant improvement in Wi-Fi performance compared to its predecessor by delivering speeds of up to 5.7Gbps. It is also equipped with a robust quad-core 1.7GHz processor and the latest WiFi 6E tri-band technology, which helps to reduce congestion and latency.

The MK93S has the capacity to simultaneously support up to 100 devices, which makes it suitable for connecting smart home gadgets, monitoring security cameras, and online gaming etc. The system's patented antennas amplify signals for consistent coverage over an area of up to 7,500 square feet. It adapts the connection between the router and satellites for optimal performance.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

The MK93S caters to the rising Wi-Fi and bandwidth demands. Per a report from Markets and Markets, the global Wi-Fi market is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2027. The MK93S is available on the company’s website for $549.99 in the United States.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to expand its product line. In August, the company introduced its latest offering, the NETGEAR 10G/Multi-Gigabit Dual WAN Pro Router (PR60X), as part of its cloud-based management platform, Insight. This new addition strengthens NETGEAR's portfolio, which includes Smart Switches, Pro WiFi Access Points and Insight.

Prior to that, the company released a new addition to its Nighthawk line, the Nighthawk RS700 Router, the first Wi-Fi 7 router in the market. The router is aimed at addressing the Wi-Fi requirements of modern “hyper-connected” homes, owing to a rise in bandwidth-dependent applications, such as 4K/8K video streaming, HD Zoom calls and real-time gaming and AR/VR applications.

NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 44.3% against the sub-industry’s growth of 28.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Aspen Technology AZPN and Badger Meter BMI. Woodward presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter and Aspen Technology currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 15.9% in the past 60 days to $4.15.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 37.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.

Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 12.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 69.5% in the past year.

