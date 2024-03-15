NETGEAR (NTGR) Introduces New Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point

NETGEAR NTGR recently introduced the WBE750 Insight Manageable Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point to address the needs of businesses requiring strong Internet connectivity. Per NTGR, the tri-band WBE750 can deliver up to 18.4Gbps total WiFi throughput (as supported by a 10Gbps/Multi-Gigabit PoE++ port) and can accommodate up to 600 concurrent devices.



The state-of-the-art device aims to address the complexities of network congestion in the workplace, which occurs due to multiple devices being connected at work. These include various connected devices of employees as well office-wide connected devices like collaboration systems, portable POS systems and smart lighting.



The advanced WiFi 7 access point is expected to resolve the issue of limited bandwidth, providing real-time responsiveness, lower network disruptions and increased capacity. All these are likely to transpire into higher productivity for businesses, positively affecting the bottom-line performance.



The WiFi 7 technology taps both 6GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands simultaneously to overcome network traffic and helps to restore the connection even if one of the bands are out of range. The Multi-Link Operation feature also allows devices to send and receive data at once across both WiFi bands, boosting throughput. Businesses are likely to harness these capabilities by upgrading to the WiFi 7-compliant WBE750 for most of their devices.



Also, WBE750, when used in combination with the company’s Pro Router, Smart Cloud Managed Switches and Insight Remote Cloud Management solutions, will aid businesses with centralized and easy-to-manage network solutions. The NETGEAR WBE750 is available in the United States now on NETGEAR.com for $699.99. It comes bundled with a one-year subscription to NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management with purchase.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, NETGEAR is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance and premium networking technologies and Internet-connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers.



The company benefits from the rising demand for robust networking solutions owing to the growing number of Internet-connected devices, the shift from older WiFi standards to the much-awaited WiFi 7, the growth of bandwidth-intensive applications such as 8K video streaming and gaming, coupled with anticipated augmented reality or virtual reality and Metaverse.



In the last reported quarter, NTGR reported total revenues of $188.7 million, down 24.3% year over year. The downtick resulted from weakness across Connected Home Product and Small and Medium Businesses owing to channel inventory compression. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.



NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 18.2% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 2.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.03% in the last reported quarter.

Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.