NETGEAR (NTGR) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you evaluated the performance of NETGEAR, Inc.'s (NTGR) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining NTGR's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $158.82 million, declining 2% year over year. Now, let's delve into NTGR's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into NTGR's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, APAC contributed $19.48 million in revenue, making up 12.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million, this meant a surprise of +5.99%. Looking back, APAC contributed $22.41 million, or 12.3%, in the previous quarter, and $22.17 million, or 13.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $33.48 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 21.1%. This represented a surprise of +9.97% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $30.44 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $36.16 million, or 19.8%, and $32.13 million, or 19.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR to report a total revenue of $157.8 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from APAC and EMEA are predicted to be 12%, and 20.5%, corresponding to amounts of $18.85 million, and $32.35 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $671.35 million, which signifies a fall of 4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: APAC at 11.9% ($79.56 million), and EMEA at 20% ($134.42 million).

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of NETGEAR on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

NETGEAR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at NETGEAR, Inc.'s Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 8% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 10%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, NETGEAR's industry group, has ascended 18.7% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 23.2% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 9.4% during this interval.

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NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.