NETGEAR Launches New PoE+ Switches for Enhanced Connectivity

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR unveiled four High-Power PoE+ Unmanaged Switches — the GS516PP, GS524PP, GS516UP and GS524UP. These devices are ideal for small-sized organizations to effectively expand existing network to Gigabit speeds with best-in-class features and performance. The move will help NETGEAR deliver innovative switching solutions to service providers and consumers at a low budgeted environment.



NETGEAR’s GS516PP and GS516UP are 16-port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switches that provide instant connectivity with reliable performance. These are ideal for connecting wireless access points and IoT devices. It also enables desktop or rackmount installation for flexible placement. The GS524PP and GS524UP are 24-port PoE+ switches that have been designed to meet the networking requirements of businesses. These devices prioritize network traffic and installs denser PoE+ devices to a single switch rather than multiple switches.



As the Unmanaged PoE+ Switches are compliant with Energy Efficient Ethernet mode, these devices optimize power consumption while minimizing operational costs. It displays a plug and play feature which simplifies the entire configuration process. Apart from smooth connectivity, these switches are equipped with a unique PoE technology that automatically balances the PoE power based on the device needs. These are currently available in Europe, Asia and the United States. Courtesy of these distinctive characteristics, NETGEAR witnessed unprecedented demand for these PoE+ switches that are used for smart home and business automation purposes.



Looking ahead, NETGEAR intends to remain quite proactive with its broad line-up of avant-garde switching solutions. These solutions cater to a wide range of customers related to education, hospitality and retail sectors. Markedly, its top line is benefiting from rapid surge in Internet-connected devices and boosting the need for robust networking solutions. Higher market demand for Smart Home and connected products such as Smart TVs, HD streaming players and security cameras, among others, continues to drive innovation in the networking space.



Holding nearly 49% of the U.S. retail switch market, the San Jose, CA-based networking company is gaining from the healthy market traction of Orbi, cable modems and gateways coupled with its SMB switching portfolio, particularly the PoE and ProAV switches. It continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring revenues to maintain its market position and drive growth. The latest addition to the PoE switches portfolio is likely to strengthen its market position and further augment revenues in the near term.



Shares of NETGEAR have gained 27.7% against the industry’s decline of 10% in the past three months. The company topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.8%, on average.





NETGEAR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



