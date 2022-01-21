NETGEAR, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTGR) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 15%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on NETGEAR's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NETGEAR is:

11% = US$81m ÷ US$709m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NETGEAR's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, NETGEAR's ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 17%, we aren't very excited. However, the moderate 6.8% net income growth seen by NETGEAR over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared NETGEAR's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:NTGR Past Earnings Growth January 21st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is NETGEAR fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is NETGEAR Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NETGEAR doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that NETGEAR certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Particularly, its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved due to the company reinvesting most of its earnings at a decent rate of return, to grow its business.

