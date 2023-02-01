NetGear Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

Earnings: -$6.0 million in Q4 vs. -$1.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $249.1 million in Q4 vs. $251.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $185-$200 mln

