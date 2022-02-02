NetGear Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

Earnings: -$0.99 million in Q4 vs. $30.95 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.12 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Revenue: $251.19 million in Q4 vs. $367.07 million in the same period last year.

