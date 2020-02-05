NetGear Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

-Earnings: -$0.42 million in Q4 vs. -$19.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.36 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $252.97 million in Q4 vs. $288.93 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.