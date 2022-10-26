NetGear Inc. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.80 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $9.58 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.96 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $249.59 million from $290.15 million last year.

NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.80 Mln. vs. $9.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $249.59 Mln vs. $290.15 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.