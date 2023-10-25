NetGear Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

Earnings: -$84.80 million in Q3 vs. $2.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.87 in Q3 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.87 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $197.85 million in Q3 vs. $249.59 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $175 - $190 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.