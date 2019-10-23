NetGear Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share

(RTTNews) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $12.53 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $9.95 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.75 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $265.86 million from $269.41 million last year.

NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $20.75 Mln. vs. $24.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $265.86 Mln vs. $269.41 Mln last year.

