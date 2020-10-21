NetGear Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $25.54 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $12.53 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.69 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.2% to $378.11 million from $265.86 million last year.

NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $34.69 Mln. vs. $20.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $378.11 Mln vs. $265.86 Mln last year.

