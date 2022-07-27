NetGear Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

Earnings: -$8.53 million in Q2 vs. $17.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q2 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $223.2 million in Q2 vs. $308.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $240-$255 Mln

