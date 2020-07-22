NetGear Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

-Earnings: $5.98 million in Q2 vs. -$4.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q2 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.32 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $280.05 million in Q2 vs. $230.85 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.