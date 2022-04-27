NetGear Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

Earnings: -$57.21 million in Q1 vs. $22.96 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.95 in Q1 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.14 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $210.56 million in Q1 vs. $317.93 million in the same period last year.

