NetGear Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

-Earnings: $22.96 million in Q1 vs. -$4.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.72 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.56 million or $0.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $317.93 million in Q1 vs. $229.96 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $305 - $320 Mln

