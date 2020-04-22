NetGear Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):

-Earnings: -$4.17 million in Q1 vs. $12.84 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q1 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.37 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $229.96 million in Q1 vs. $249.08 million in the same period last year.

