NETGEAR Enhances PoE Switches Portfolio With New Launches

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR recently announced the launch of two 16-port Gigabit Smart Managed Pro Switches — GS716TP and GS716TPP. These avant-garde devices are ideal for high-density PoE+ installations as well as support small and medium-sized organizations with best-in-class features and performance. Markedly, the latest move will boost NETGEAR’s efforts to deliver innovative switching solutions to various service providers and consumers without the need of incurring high capital expenditures resulting from massive IT infrastructure.



NETGEAR’s GS716TP and GS716TPP Gigabit Smart Managed Pro Switches are specifically designed for enterprise networking, which provides advanced virtual LAN for enhanced network segmentation. These modern high-power devices are equipped with 2 Gigabit SFP fiber uplink ports and offer a flexible solution for voice, data and video on a converged network. Powered by NETGEAR Insight, these innovative devices are armed with fully-integrated cloud management capability. With 180W power on GS716TP and 300W power on GS716TPP, these switches are furnished with configurable Layer 2 features like PoE operation scheduling.



Since most of the Smart Managed Pro Switches are compliant with Energy Efficient Ethernet mode, it has been designed specifically to optimize power consumption, thereby minimizing operational costs. Markedly, its Layer 2 network features enable customers to deploy Wireless access points and PoE-based VoIP phones in a secured manner. With a noiseless rack-mounting option, it centralizes network configuration across virtual LANs with proper cloud-based firmware management. Currently available in Europe, Asia and the United States, the exceptional PoE functionality of the devices boost priority queuing for better bandwidth allocation and leverages cutting-edge technology to troubleshoot connectivity issues.



To keep pace with the accretive networking demands of businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NETGEAR is quite proactive with its broad line-up of avant-garde switching solutions. These solutions cater to a wide range of customers related to education, hospitality and retail sectors. Markedly, NETGEAR’s top line is benefiting from rapid surge in Internet-connected devices and boosting the need for robust networking solutions. Higher market demand for Smart Home and connected products such as Smart TVs, HD streaming players and security cameras, among others, continues to drive innovation in the networking space.



In addition, the company is gaining from the healthy market traction of Orbi, cable modems and gateways coupled with its SMB switching portfolio, particularly the PoE and ProAV switches. It continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring revenues to maintain its market position and drive future growth. The latest addition to the PoE switches portfolio is likely to strengthen its market position and further augment revenues in the near term.



Shares of NETGEAR have lost 4.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.6% in the past year. Driven by healthy momentum in the Connected Home segment, NETGEAR topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.





NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



