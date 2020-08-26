NETGEAR Boosts Meural Portfolio With WiFi Photo Frame Launch

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR recently announced the launch of Meural WiFi Photo Frame — the latest entrant in the much talked-about Meural lineup. Impressively, the digital frame has the ability to sync picture albums to Meural displays, thereby displaying artwork and photographs in a simple and effortless manner. The move has been undertaken to bolster NETGEAR’s efforts to deliver innovative solutions from the Meural portfolio, while making the concept of smart frames more accessible to a broader spectrum of audience.



As part of NETGEAR’s Connected Home segment, Meural is the world’s leading smart digital canvas. The latest 15.6-inch digital frame is equipped with a patented anti-glare “True Art” display technology that enables the innovative device to present images with best-in-class print quality. Impressively, the digital photo frame can automatically change its orientation from portrait to landscape with a distinctive quality of adjusting its brightness levels according to the surroundings. NETGEAR also added significant functionality updates with the launch of this one-of-a-kind smart digitized frame.



Apparently, the device has been specifically designed to enable customers to scroll through photos with touchless gestures and schedule albums automatically. The touchless gestures add a hint of customization in the digital frame by revealing the time, location and title of the picture. The Meural WiFi Photo frame can also be connected to the Meural App for further convenience. Apart from displaying still photos, the device also supports Apple Inc. AAPL live photos and short videos spanning up to 15 seconds. Impressively, the Meural WiFi photo frame is considered to be an ergonomic version of previously-launched Meural Canvas frames, which makes it even more appealing among the existing NETGEAR customers.



Holding nearly 49% of the market share in U.S. retail WiFi products, the San Jose, CA-based networking company is well positioned to benefit from the rapid surge in Internet-connected devices, thereby boosting the need for robust networking solutions. Notably, NETGEAR generates majority of its revenues from the Connected Home segment that offers high-performance and easy-to-use LTE and WiFi Internet networking solutions for consumers. An increased market demand for Smart Home and connected products such as Smart TVs, game consoles, HD streaming players and security cameras continue to drive innovation in the networking space.



In addition, the company is quite proactive with its broad line-up of avant-garde switching solutions. These solutions cater to a wide range of customers related to education, hospitality and retail sectors. It is gaining from the healthy market traction of Orbi, cable modems and gateways coupled with its SMB switching portfolio, particularly the PoE and ProAV switches. NETGEAR continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring revenues to maintain its market position and drive future growth. The latest addition to the Meural portfolio is likely to strengthen its market position and further augment revenues in the near term with options for more customer connect and relive the sweetest memories again and again.



Shares of NETGEAR have gained 5.3% against the industry’s decline of 10% in the past year. Driven by healthy momentum in the Connected Home segment, NETGEAR topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43.8%, on average.





NETGEAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Digi International Inc. DGII and Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Digi International has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 564.3%, on average.



Extreme Networks has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 223.2%, on average.

