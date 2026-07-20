Netflix's Weak Outlook Overshadows Q2 Earnings Beat: Time to Hold?

Netflix NFLX delivered second-quarter 2026 results that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, yet the streaming giant's cautious commentary on engagement and margin pressure has left investors questioning whether the stock deserves fresh capital right now or a longer wait on the sidelines.



The stock fell more than 8% in after-hours trading on July 16 as the company missed second-quarter 2026 revenue expectations and issued lower guidance for 2026.



Shares of Netflix have plunged 28.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's decline of 10.2%, underscoring how sentiment has soured even as the underlying business keeps growing steadily and delivering healthy cash generation quarter over quarter, leaving the market clearly split between near-term skeptics and patient long-term believers watching closely.

NFLX’s YTD Price Performance



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Beat Overshadowed by Cautious Tone

Second-quarter revenues rose roughly 15.6% year over year, with operating margin landing at 33.4%, down from 34.1% a year earlier as technology, development and marketing costs climbed. Six-month revenues reached $24.81 billion, aided by a termination fee tied to the abandoned Warner Bros. Discovery pursuit, which lifted other income and boosted first-half net income to $8.68 billion.



Third-quarter revenue guidance of 12% reported growth trailed the pace investors had grown accustomed to, and view hours grew just 2% in the first half, a modest acceleration that still points to lingering engagement challenges amid intensifying competition for viewer attention across platforms.



Netflix narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $51.0-$51.4 billion (from $50.7-$51.7 billion previously), suggesting 13-14% growth, while maintaining its operating margin target of 31.5% and held its content amortization outlook, noting costs are expected to decelerate into the back half of the year after peaking during the second quarter, a sequencing detail that investors will be watching closely for confirmation.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share. This indicates a 42.29% increase from the previous year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Content Slate Remains a Bright Spot

Netflix's programming pipeline offers a partial offset to the softer outlook. The back half of 2026 brings new Stranger Things spinoff episodes, the fourth season of Lupin, the final season of The Witcher and an expanded live-event calendar spanning NFL games, WWE and MLB programming. Looking to 2027, Netflix plans to stream the FIFA Women's World Cup and extend its advertising tier into 15 additional international markets, broadening its long-term advertiser base even as near-term contribution stays limited for now. The advertising business itself remains on track to roughly double 2026 revenues to about $3 billion, with U.S. upfront negotiations described as progressing toward completion in the coming weeks.



Continued price realization from the March subscription increases, still rolling through existing members' billing cycles, should support revenue durability into the second half of the year and cushion against any further softening in engagement trends.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.31X, notably higher than the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's 3.74X, and it carries a Value Score of D, signaling shares are pricier than industry peers relative to underlying sales growth trends.

NFLX’s Valuation



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Disney DIS continues investing roughly $24 billion in fiscal 2026 content while folding Hulu into Disney+, with a 2027 theatrical and streaming slate leaning on established franchises to defend engagement and pricing power across its broader entertainment portfolio. Amazon AMZN is expanding Prime Video through live sports, a deepening originals library, and a planned unified cross-platform search feature heading into 2027, positioning Amazon as a growing distribution hub for advertisers and viewers alike. Apple AAPL keeps building Apple TV+ around prestige originals and sports rights, with a second-half 2026 and 2027 slate of scripted dramas showing how Disney, Amazon and Apple are jointly raising the competitive bar Netflix must now clear.

Hold Steady Amid Mixed Signals

Netflix's raised free cash flow guidance, record quarterly buyback of $4.7 billion, and $9.13 billion cash position all suggest financial flexibility that few streaming peers can easily match today. Yet the combination of decelerating revenue growth guidance, margin pressure from elevated content spending, and a stretched valuation relative to the broader industry argues against chasing shares aggressively at current levels. Existing shareholders have reasonable grounds to hold given Netflix's durable content pipeline and advertising runway, while prospective buyers may be better served waiting patiently for a more attractive entry point as near-term growth and engagement trends play out more clearly over the next couple of reporting quarters ahead. NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.